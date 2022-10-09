ACA Token One Day Volume Reaches $7.00 (ACA)

ACA Token (ACA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One ACA Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ACA Token has traded down 75.2% against the dollar. ACA Token has a total market cap of $11,612.69 and approximately $7.00 worth of ACA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,504.56 or 0.99966405 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003520 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064039 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022232 BTC.

ACA Token Token Profile

ACA Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. ACA Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. ACA Token’s official website is acatoken.io. ACA Token’s official Twitter account is @acatoken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ACA Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ACA Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ACA Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 43,885,047.34723632 in circulation. The last known price of ACA Token is 0.00011489 USD and is down -6.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $62.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acatoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACA Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACA Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ACA Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

