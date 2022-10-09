Acet (ACT) Price Reaches $0.0091 on Top Exchanges

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Acet has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Acet token can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Acet has a market cap of $145,408.87 and approximately $167,153.00 worth of Acet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005782 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Acet Profile

Acet (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2021. Acet’s total supply is 241,577,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,041,775 tokens. Acet’s official Twitter account is @actdefansfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Acet’s official website is acet.finance.

Acet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acet (ACT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Acet has a current supply of 241,577,512.67 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Acet is 0.00907577 USD and is up 23.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $533,479.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acet.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acet using one of the exchanges listed above.

