AcknoLedger 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $965.00 (ACK)

AcknoLedger (ACK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. AcknoLedger has a total market capitalization of $87,671.76 and $965.00 worth of AcknoLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AcknoLedger has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One AcknoLedger token can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AcknoLedger alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AcknoLedger Token Profile

AcknoLedger’s genesis date was September 14th, 2021. AcknoLedger’s total supply is 117,718,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,576,000 tokens. The official website for AcknoLedger is acknoledger.com. The official message board for AcknoLedger is acknoledger.medium.com. AcknoLedger’s official Twitter account is @acknoledger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AcknoLedger Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AcknoLedger (ACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AcknoLedger has a current supply of 117,718,487 with 61,140,050.42411894 in circulation. The last known price of AcknoLedger is 0.01587551 USD and is down -6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $8,046.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acknoledger.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AcknoLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AcknoLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AcknoLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AcknoLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AcknoLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.