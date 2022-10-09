ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

ACNB Stock Performance

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $29.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $251.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.31. ACNB has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $36.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.88 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.56%.

ACNB Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. ACNB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ACNB in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of ACNB by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in ACNB by 57.4% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in ACNB during the second quarter valued at $343,000. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

