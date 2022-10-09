Actifit (AFIT) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $13,200.13

Actifit (AFIT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Actifit has a total market cap of $13,200.13 and approximately $41,198.00 worth of Actifit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actifit coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Actifit has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actifit alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Actifit Coin Profile

Actifit’s launch date was June 26th, 2018. Actifit’s total supply is 761,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,754,056 coins. Actifit’s official Twitter account is @actifit_fitness and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actifit’s official message board is medium.com/@actifit.fitness. The official website for Actifit is actifit.io.

Actifit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Actifit (AFIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Actifit has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Actifit is 0.00808457 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://actifit.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actifit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actifit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actifit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actifit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actifit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.