ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ACV Auctions from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Guggenheim cut their target price on ACV Auctions to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.08.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

ACV Auctions Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Institutional Trading of ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 130.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at $76,000. 66.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.