Adalend (ADAL) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5,638.24

Adalend (ADAL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Adalend has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Adalend token can now be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Adalend has a total market capitalization of $5,638.24 and $11,331.00 worth of Adalend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Adalend Profile

Adalend was first traded on March 16th, 2022. Adalend’s total supply is 45,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 451,125 tokens. The Reddit community for Adalend is https://reddit.com/r/adalend. Adalend’s official website is adalend.finance. Adalend’s official Twitter account is @adalend_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adalend Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adalend (ADAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cardano platform. Adalend has a current supply of 45,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Adalend is 0.01227545 USD and is down -8.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $103.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://adalend.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adalend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adalend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adalend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

