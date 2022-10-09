Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $358.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $406.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

