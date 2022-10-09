Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO Sells $1,250,000.00 in Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 12,500 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $97.09 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADUS. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth $76,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

