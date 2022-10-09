Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Downgraded by BWS Financial

BWS Financial downgraded shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) from a top pick rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Adeia in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Adeia Stock Up 6.1 %

Adeia stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Adeia has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $975.22 million, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.88.

About Adeia

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

