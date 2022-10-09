Adrian Sainsbury Acquires 16 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 963 ($11.64) per share, with a total value of £154.08 ($186.18).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($12.08) per share, with a total value of £150 ($181.25).
Close Brothers Group Stock Performance
CBG opened at GBX 947 ($11.44) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,042.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,075.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 860.91. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 878.50 ($10.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,550 ($18.73).
Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,492 ($18.03).
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.
