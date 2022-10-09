Adrian Sainsbury Acquires 16 Shares of Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 963 ($11.64) per share, with a total value of £154.08 ($186.18).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

On Monday, September 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 15 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($12.08) per share, with a total value of £150 ($181.25).

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

CBG opened at GBX 947 ($11.44) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,042.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,075.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 860.91. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 878.50 ($10.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,550 ($18.73).

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share. This represents a yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,492 ($18.03).

About Close Brothers Group

(Get Rating)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.