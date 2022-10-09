Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $58.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.78. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

