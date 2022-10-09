Advisor Resource Council Acquires 8,003 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 555.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $192.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.16. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.57 and a 12-month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

