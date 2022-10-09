Advisor Resource Council Boosts Stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 32,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 49,671 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $15.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on IRT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point set a $24.50 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.