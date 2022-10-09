Advisor Resource Council Boosts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,442 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $63.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $3.26. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDR. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

