Advisor Resource Council Boosts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after buying an additional 184,272 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $858,734,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,301,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,650,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.31, for a total transaction of $1,299,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,498,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.83.

NYSE:EL opened at $219.77 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $213.08 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

