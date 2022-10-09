Advisor Resource Council Buys New Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 105,442 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Regions Financial Price Performance

NYSE RF opened at $20.45 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

