Advisor Resource Council Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $130.29 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $125.69 and a 52 week high of $200.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.96.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.