Advisor Resource Council Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,654,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 445,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,758,000 after purchasing an additional 71,657 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.51 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $116.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.56.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

