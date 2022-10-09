Advisor Resource Council Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,840,517 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,263,000 after acquiring an additional 49,650 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $216.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

