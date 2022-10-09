Advisor Resource Council Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.32% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 30,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 438.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

