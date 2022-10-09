Advisor Resource Council Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,704,000 after acquiring an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,169,000 after acquiring an additional 393,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,355,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,236,000 after acquiring an additional 123,578 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
STIP opened at $96.89 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $107.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.72.
