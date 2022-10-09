Advisor Resource Council Purchases 3,872 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 480.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT opened at $312.76 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $307.15 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $357.55.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

