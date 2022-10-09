Advisor Resource Council Purchases 6,949 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Advisor Resource Council increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 342.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 116.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,241,000 after buying an additional 2,048,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,298,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,031,000 after buying an additional 1,307,617 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $88,635,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,701,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 497,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,718,000 after buying an additional 180,105 shares during the period.

Shares of SDY opened at $113.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.79.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

