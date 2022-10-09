Advisor Resource Council Purchases 943 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,132,000 after acquiring an additional 283,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,495,000 after acquiring an additional 125,589 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $547,860,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total transaction of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.09, for a total value of $26,167,185.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,441,676.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dollar General Price Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.85.

DG opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.46. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

