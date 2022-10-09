Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 65,874 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,078,000 after buying an additional 239,540 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 256,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,137,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,553,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 52,040 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.42. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup upped their target price on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.