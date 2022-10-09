Advisor Resource Council Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,695 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $66.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69.

