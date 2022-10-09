Advisor Resource Council Takes $1.69 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,888 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after purchasing an additional 997,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,057,000 after purchasing an additional 865,871 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $31.52 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.77 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.15.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.