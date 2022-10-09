Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000. Advisor Resource Council owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,622,000 after buying an additional 4,207,729 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,368,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,984,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,303.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 276,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,115,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,711,000 after buying an additional 238,260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.20 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22.

