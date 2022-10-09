Advisor Resource Council Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 757.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,035,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 914,399 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 953,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,856,000 after acquiring an additional 33,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 187,944 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 861,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after acquiring an additional 97,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 817,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after acquiring an additional 202,766 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36.

