Aeon (AEON) Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $897.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aeon

Aeon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Lite hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is https://reddit.com/r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @aeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash.

Buying and Selling Aeon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon (AEON) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate AEON through the process of mining. Aeon has a current supply of 15,831,459.311211. The last known price of Aeon is 0.1245448 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $49.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.aeon.cash/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

