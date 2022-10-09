Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Aethlon Medical worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

