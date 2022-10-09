AGGREG8 FINANCE (AG8) Trading Down 89.6% This Week

AGGREG8 FINANCE (AG8) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One AGGREG8 FINANCE token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AGGREG8 FINANCE has traded down 89.6% against the US dollar. AGGREG8 FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $44,574.17 and approximately $231,823.00 worth of AGGREG8 FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AGGREG8 FINANCE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About AGGREG8 FINANCE

AGGREG8 FINANCE’s launch date was June 20th, 2022. AGGREG8 FINANCE’s official message board is medium.com/@aggreg821/aggreg8-finance-protocol-9db77c9869b8. AGGREG8 FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @aggreg8finance. AGGREG8 FINANCE’s official website is aggreg8.finance.

Buying and Selling AGGREG8 FINANCE

According to CryptoCompare, “AGGREG8 FINANCE (AG8) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AGGREG8 FINANCE has a current supply of 0. The last known price of AGGREG8 FINANCE is 0.00005312 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aggreg8.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGGREG8 FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGGREG8 FINANCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AGGREG8 FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AGGREG8 FINANCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AGGREG8 FINANCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.