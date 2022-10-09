agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,773,000 after purchasing an additional 456,437 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of agilon health by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in agilon health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,235,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,522,000 after buying an additional 177,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in agilon health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after buying an additional 1,536,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its holdings in agilon health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,640,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,674,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get agilon health alerts:

agilon health Stock Performance

AGL opened at $22.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.36.

Insider Transactions at agilon health

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $670.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.74 million. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 11,337,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $276,068,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,611,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,785,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $110,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,377.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,444,158 shares of company stock valued at $278,834,638 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered agilon health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on agilon health from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, agilon health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

agilon health Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.