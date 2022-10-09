AGNC Investment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 67,319 put options on the company. This is an increase of 205% compared to the average daily volume of 22,054 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 4.0 %

AGNC opened at $7.87 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.75 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 69.82%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.8%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 36,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 409,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 760.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 91,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. 43.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

