AizaWorld (AIZA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $53,364.00

AizaWorld (AIZA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. AizaWorld has a total market cap of $114,124.69 and approximately $53,364.00 worth of AizaWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AizaWorld token can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AizaWorld has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AizaWorld alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About AizaWorld

AizaWorld’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. AizaWorld’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,338,000 tokens. The official website for AizaWorld is aizaworld.com. AizaWorld’s official Twitter account is @worldaiza1. The official message board for AizaWorld is medium.com/@aizaworld.community.

AizaWorld Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AizaWorld (AIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AizaWorld has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AizaWorld is 0.01213931 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $10,566.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aizaworld.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AizaWorld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AizaWorld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AizaWorld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AizaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AizaWorld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.