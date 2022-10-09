AJEVERSE Price Hits $0.0000 (AJE)

AJEVERSE (AJE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, AJEVERSE has traded 40.7% lower against the US dollar. One AJEVERSE token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. AJEVERSE has a market cap of $12,535.66 and $44,021.00 worth of AJEVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

AJEVERSE Token Profile

AJEVERSE launched on December 5th, 2021. AJEVERSE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,000,000,000,000 tokens. AJEVERSE’s official website is ajeverse.com. AJEVERSE’s official Twitter account is @theajeverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AJEVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “AJEVERSE (AJE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AJEVERSE has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AJEVERSE is 0 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ajeverse.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AJEVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AJEVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AJEVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

