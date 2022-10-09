Akash Network (AKT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $585,086.00

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Akash Network has a market cap of $29.68 million and $585,086.00 worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akash Network has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00087156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00067488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00018065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007907 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000270 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2020. Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network.

Akash Network Coin Trading

