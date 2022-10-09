Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKRTF shares. Pareto Securities raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, DNB Markets raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Aker Solutions ASA Price Performance

Shares of Aker Solutions ASA stock opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $4.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

About Aker Solutions ASA

Aker Solutions ASA provides solutions, products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; specialist engineering, project management, and procurement services; floater designs, offshore wind, as well as engages in design, delivery, and construction of deepwater risers, oil, and gas production, and receiving and processing facilities.

