Akoin (AKN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,000.00

Akoin (AKN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Akoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Akoin has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Akoin has a market cap of $1.18 million and $13,000.00 worth of Akoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Akoin Profile

Akoin’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,798,478 coins. Akoin’s official Twitter account is @akoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akoin is www.akoin.io. Akoin’s official message board is medium.com/akoinofficial.

Buying and Selling Akoin

According to CryptoCompare, "Akoin (AKN) is a cryptocurrency . Akoin has a current supply of 450,000,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://www.akoin.io/."

