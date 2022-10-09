Alchemist 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $140,309.00 (MIST)

Alchemist (MIST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Alchemist token can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00010827 BTC on exchanges. Alchemist has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $140,309.00 worth of Alchemist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alchemist has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003241 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010263 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Alchemist Token Profile

Alchemist launched on February 1st, 2021. Alchemist’s total supply is 1,138,093 tokens. Alchemist’s official Twitter account is @_alchemistcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Alchemist is alchemist.farm.

Alchemist Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist (MIST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alchemist has a current supply of 1,138,093 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Alchemist is 2.09097251 USD and is up 3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $205,497.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alchemist.farm/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemist using one of the exchanges listed above.

