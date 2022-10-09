Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQNGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.25 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.93% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:AQN opened at $10.72 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,864,000 after acquiring an additional 629,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,827 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,924,000 after acquiring an additional 657,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,687,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,821,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

