Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.25 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:AQN opened at $10.72 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.98.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $624.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,864,000 after acquiring an additional 629,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 13,548,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449,550 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,345,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,827 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,988,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,924,000 after acquiring an additional 657,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,687,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,821,000 after purchasing an additional 130,758 shares in the last quarter. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.