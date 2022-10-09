Alkimi Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week ($ADS)

Alkimi ($ADS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Alkimi has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alkimi has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $334,815.00 worth of Alkimi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alkimi token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alkimi

Alkimi’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2021. Alkimi’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,360,245 tokens. The official message board for Alkimi is alkimiexchange.medium.com. Alkimi’s official website is alkimiexchange.com. Alkimi’s official Twitter account is @alkimiexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alkimi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alkimi ($ADS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Alkimi has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Alkimi is 0.12345885 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $82,653.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alkimiexchange.com/.”

