Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allegiant Travel in a report released on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.00 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share.

Stock Down 7.3 %

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Melius started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.60.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $67.24 and a 1-year high of $198.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total transaction of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,606.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,646 shares of company stock valued at $555,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

