Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624,589 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $62,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD opened at $77.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $141.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.13. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.02). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,047 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

See Also

