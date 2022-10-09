Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,461 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $60,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,150,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,716,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,183.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,518,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT opened at $194.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $193.41 and a 1 year high of $294.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.08%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.