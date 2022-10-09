Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 141,509 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 141,509 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ashland were worth $50,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Ashland by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ashland by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ashland by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter valued at $3,500,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $94.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.67.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.87 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

Ashland Profile

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Recommended Stories

