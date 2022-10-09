Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 85,308 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85,308 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $61,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,914,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,604,000 after buying an additional 314,679 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 70.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,421,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $884,561,000 after buying an additional 4,312,149 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,076,000 after buying an additional 362,985 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,067,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,361,000 after buying an additional 20,584 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.31. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.