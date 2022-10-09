Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Downgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

ALLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ally Financial from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ally Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ally Financial to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.36.

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 207.7% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,815,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,514 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 108.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,423 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 2,756.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,507,000 after acquiring an additional 789,658 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

