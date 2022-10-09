Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of AAU opened at $0.24 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.71 and a quick ratio of 15.71.

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

